Atlanta History Center offers summer camps

The Atlanta History Center is offering registration now for ages 6 to 14, depending on the kind of camp offered during June. (Courtesy of the Atlanta History Center)

Credit: Atlanta History Center

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Atlanta History Center is offering registration now for writing and history camps this summer for children and teens.

All of them will be in person at the Atlanta History Center’s Buckhead campus, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta.

Several options will be offered to campers during these four weeks of camp during June.

History camp themes will vary from the ancient world to the history of space, with age groups of 6 to 8 and 9 to 11.

Writing camp themes will range from basic writing skills to learning how to craft fictional and fantastical stories for ages 12 to 14.

Costs are $325/week for AHC members at the Family Membership level or $375/week for nonmembers.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Before care is an extra $25/week for 8 to 9 a.m.

After care is an additional $25/week for 4 to 5 p.m.

Following registration, complete the enrollment form at bit.ly/3qUS7zF.

Although masks are not required, they are encouraged.

Information: bit.ly/3qTcihj

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
