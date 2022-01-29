Atlanta History Center offers summer camps

Costs are $325/week for AHC members at the Family Membership level or $375/week for nonmembers.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

Before care is an extra $25/week for 8 to 9 a.m.

After care is an additional $25/week for 4 to 5 p.m.

Following registration, complete the enrollment form at bit.ly/3qUS7zF.

Although masks are not required, they are encouraged.

Information: bit.ly/3qTcihj