Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide relief to residents

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the city has allocated $22 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide housing support to Atlantans, according to a press release.
Administered by United Way of Greater Atlanta, the program will provide rental, utility, and/or security deposit assistance to more than 6,700 City of Atlanta residents through a network of local service providers, who were selected through a Request for Proposal process.
City of Atlanta residential renters who have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19 will be able to receive assistance with the payment of their past due rent, utility, and/or security deposit assistance at a maximum household limit of $3,000.
Housing instability has been a problem for low-income residents in the City of Atlanta long before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the City of Atlanta. The pandemic has intensified this experience for Atlanta residents, increasing the risk for foreclosure, eviction, and homelessness.
United Way of Greater Atlanta, the largest United Way in the nation, focuses on ensuring that every child in Greater Atlanta has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential.
To apply for assistance and view eligibility requirements and FAQs, options include:
- Access the client application by visiting www.unitedwayatlanta.org
- Text the keyword C19-ERA to 898-211 to be directed to the application page.
- Visit http://211online.unitedwayatlanta.org/
- Call 2-1-1 to speak with a live 2-1-1 Community Connection Specialist Hours are limited from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Due to high call volumes, the above-listed options are preferred.
Information: www.unitedwayatlanta.org.