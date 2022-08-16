Atlanta, Cobb crews recover body from Chattahoochee River

Recovery crews from Atlanta and Cobb County pulled a man’s body from the Chattahoochee River on Monday night, officials said.
Atlanta fire crews were first alerted to a body floating face down in the river near I-75 North and Mount Paran Road around 6:30 p.m. They responded one mile north of the Paces Mill boat ramp, which is in Cobb County’s jurisdiction.
The scene was at that point turned over to the Cobb County Fire Department, Atlanta fire officials said in a news release.
Nearly four hours later, Atlanta fire crews were called again when the recovery effort crossed back into the city in the 2200 block of West Wesley Road. The body was pulled from the water at about 10:20 p.m., according to the news release.
A spokesperson for the Cobb agency said it provided “resources and manpower assistance” in Atlanta’s jurisdiction and is not investigating further.
The victim has not been positively identified.
