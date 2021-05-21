Atlanta City Council to present proclamation Saturday to restaurateur, humanitarian

Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond and District 6 Council member Jennifer Ide will present a proclamation to local restaurateur Tom Murphy as his restaurant, Murphy’s, celebrates 40 years in operation, according to a press release.
The presentation will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22 outside on the patio of the restaurant, 997 Virginia Ave NE.
“Murphy’s has a well-deserved reputation as one of the top food destinations in our city. It has a level of perfection that stems from Tom’s professionalism, and I’m honored to join with Council member Ide to present him with a proclamation,” Bond said.
“Tom is a pillar in the community,” Ide said. “In many ways, he is an ambassador to the Virginia-Highland neighborhood through his hospitality and community involvement. It’s great to partner with Council member Bond to recognize Tom’s contributions to our city.”
Murphy’s offers contemporary American comfort food, wine, and baked goods. It has been at its current location in Virginia-Highland since 1992.
Information: citycouncil.atlantaga.gov/.