Atlanta Botanical Garden wins national award for excellence

The Atlanta Botanical Garden was recently honored to win the national Award for Garden Excellence presented by the American Public Gardens Association, according to a press release.
The award salutes a public garden that has shown a commitment to supporting and demonstrating best gardening practices, achieving excellence in displays, collections and sustainability efforts.
Started in 2003, the Award for Garden Excellence is an annual award given to a public garden that exemplifies the highest standards of horticultural practices. Selected by its peers, the award recipient is a public garden that has shown a commitment to supporting and demonstrating best gardening practices. The criteria for this award, which are given to the public garden in their entirety, include:
- The best designed and most horticulturally outstanding display;
- Gardening practices that are appropriate to a local or regional environment and reflect environmentally informed horticulture;
- Maintenance of commitment to plant collections;
- Demonstrated commitment to the national or a regional horticultural community;
- Encouraging students of gardening at all levels through innovative horticultural practices.
The American Public Gardens Association Awards are the professional horticulture industry’s best showcase for the most influential, thought-provoking individuals and organizations. These award winners set a professional precedent for other individuals and organizations to follow.