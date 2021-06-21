Atlanta Botanical Garden wins national award for excellence

The award salutes a public garden that has shown a commitment to supporting and demonstrating best gardening practices, achieving excellence in displays, collections and sustainability efforts.

Started in 2003, the Award for Garden Excellence is an annual award given to a public garden that exemplifies the highest standards of horticultural practices. Selected by its peers, the award recipient is a public garden that has shown a commitment to supporting and demonstrating best gardening practices. The criteria for this award, which are given to the public garden in their entirety, include: