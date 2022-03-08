Atlanta Botanical Garden hosts Garden Party on March 26

Tickets are on sale for the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Garden Party.
The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. March 26 at 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta.
Prices are $49.95 or $54.95 for general admission, including one cocktail or mocktail.
VIP admission of $124.95 or $129.95 is limited to 100 guests.
Families are welcome, and garden chic attire is recommended.
Enjoy live music, refreshments, flower-arranging demonstrations and more while strolling among countless spring bulbs.
Tickets: atlantabg.org/calendar/garden-party
