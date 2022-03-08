Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Botanical Garden hosts Garden Party on March 26

Garden Party will be held on March 26 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, with tickets on sale now. (Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden)

Credit: Atlanta Botanical Garden

caption arrowCaption
Garden Party will be held on March 26 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, with tickets on sale now. (Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden)

Credit: Atlanta Botanical Garden

Credit: Atlanta Botanical Garden

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Tickets are on sale for the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s Garden Party.

The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. March 26 at 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta.

Prices are $49.95 or $54.95 for general admission, including one cocktail or mocktail.

VIP admission of $124.95 or $129.95 is limited to 100 guests.

Families are welcome, and garden chic attire is recommended.

Enjoy live music, refreshments, flower-arranging demonstrations and more while strolling among countless spring bulbs.

Tickets: atlantabg.org/calendar/garden-party

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton Arts registration ends March 12
13h ago
Georgia Aquarium 5K to be held March 12
MARTA tries to sell bus rapid transit on Campbellton Road, but some aren’t buying it
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top