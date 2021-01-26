Applications open for Sweet Auburn small business grant program

Sweet Auburn’s designation as a Main Street community makes any brick-and-mortar storefront in that district eligible to apply for a new Small Business Grant Program, according to a press release.
Applications for the “At Your Side” Small Business Grant Program are now open. Sweet Auburn has teamed up with Brother International to provide a total of $75,000 in funding to brick-and-mortar small businesses in designated Main Street America districts and UrbanMain member corridors as they work to adapt to COVID-19 and prepare for the next phases of reopening across the country, while also helping to revitalize and strengthen older and historic commercial corridors.
Applications are now open and will continue to be accepted through 7:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.
Grants of $5,000 to $10,000 will be awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants must operate in a “brick and mortar” storefront located in an Accredited or Affiliate Main Street America or UrbanMain member commercial corridor. You can find those programs here.
Applicants should read the review at https://www.mainstreet.org/howwecanhelp/brother before completing an application.
Questions? atyourside@savingplaces.org.