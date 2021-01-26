Applications open for Sweet Auburn small business grant program

Applications for the “At Your Side” Small Business Grant Program are now open. Sweet Auburn has teamed up with Brother International to provide a total of $75,000 in funding to brick-and-mortar small businesses in designated Main Street America districts and UrbanMain member corridors as they work to adapt to COVID-19 and prepare for the next phases of reopening across the country, while also helping to revitalize and strengthen older and historic commercial corridors.

Applications are now open and will continue to be accepted through 7:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.