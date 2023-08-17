5K, festival to benefit Grant Park Conservancy, Daffodil Project on Aug. 26

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
The 21st annual Adams Realtors Run for the Park will take place on Aug. 26, starting and ending at the Zoo Atlanta parking lot, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta - rain or shine.

Run for the Park ushers in the 21st annual Grant Park Conservancy Summer Shade Festival on Aug. 26 and 27, with many musicians scheduled to perform both days.

Both events raise funds for the Grant Park Conservancy, a nonprofit organization that works to restore and maintain historic Grant Park, Atlanta’s oldest city park.

Recertified by a representative of USA Track and Field this year, the course counts as an AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier on July 4.

This year’s race logo highlights The Daffodil Project in which Grant Park is participating.

Based in Atlanta, The Daffodil Project is a nonprofit working to plant 1.5 million daffodils worldwide to represent the children killed in the Holocaust during World War II.

Congregation Bet Haverim, in conjunction with the Grant Park Conservancy, already has planted more than 2,000 daffodil bulbs.

Preregistration for the race is open through Aug. 25.

Race day registration will be available beginning at 7 a.m.

Race fees are $40 by Aug. 20 and $45 after Aug. 20 through race day.

Beginning at 8 a.m., this year’s 5K is open to walkers, runners and strollers.

The race also will feature a free Trot for Tots race for children 5 and under, starting at 8:45 a.m.

More event and registration information is available at AdamsRealtors.com/run-for-the-park.

Find more information at DaffodilProject.net or facebook.com/AmYisraelChaiAtlanta.

Carolyn Cunningham
