Atlanta FSHD Society presents virtual Walk & Roll to cure FSHD

The Atlanta Chapter of the FSHD Society will present the Walk & Roll to Cure FSHD via Livestream on Facebook @FSHDSociety on September 12, featuring National Walk & Roll Ambassador Max Adler. CONTRIBUTED
Neighborhoods | 56 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Atlanta Chapter of the FSHD Society will present the Walk & Roll to Cure FSHD via Livestream on Facebook @FSHDSociety on Sept. 12. The event will feature National Walk & Roll Ambassador Max Adler, according to a press release.

This is the second year in a row that the Atlanta Chapter of the National FSHD Society will bring the Walk & Roll to Cure FSHD to Atlanta.

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) is a genetic muscle disorder in which the muscles of the face, shoulder blades, and upper arms are among the most affected.

The Atlanta Chapter Walk & Roll to Cure FSHD is part of a larger, national effort being led by volunteers coast to coast who have been personally impacted by the life-altering effects of FSH Muscular Dystrophy. Originally planned to be a live, in-person event, organizers had to alter plans when COVID19 hit. Volunteers from across the US came together and moved to a nationwide virtual event that will celebrate the resiliency of the patient community and drive towards a cure.

More details about the event:

  • Participation is free, fundraising is strongly encouraged
  • Visit https://www.fshdsociety.org/event/atlanta-walk-roll-to-cure-fshd-2/ to learn more and register
  • Participate in the Sept. 12 livestream on Facebook @FSHDSociety, 10-11am
  • Max Adler, former Glee actor, is the National Walk & Roll event ambassador and will be joining the Facebook livestream event.

