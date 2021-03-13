Atlanta Community Food Bank aids to locate food

The challenges of those in need reach beyond hunger and begin with an economic problem that morphs into issues of coping choices, health problems, missing work or losing jobs, for example, said the CEO.

“All of that puts more pressure financially and otherwise on these families where now they are facing even more difficult trade-off decisions,” said Waide.

“The cost for the rest of us is that there is a significant percentage of the population – one in six people overall, one in four kids - who are living with these struggles. Thus, creating more healthcare costs for all of us and a less productive workforce. It results in the kids in those households doing less well in school. All of that weakens our community collectively,” he stated.

Since the pandemic, ACFB launched the “Text for Help” phone-based platform. To use, text to 888-976-2232 (ACFB) using ‘findfood’ or ‘comida’. Three different nearby pantries and contact information will be provided.

For more information, visit https://www.acfb.org/

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com