Anjappar fails follow-up health inspection

Anjappar Indian Restaurant in Forsyth County scored 49/U on a recent follow-up inspection. The restaurant had a previous score of 75/C on a March routine health inspection.
The inspector said active control of food safety was insufficient, and a risk control plan had not been submitted for the previous inspection.
Among other violations, raw meats were thawing in the meat and vegetable sinks. In addition, raw fish was thawing at room temperature in stagnant water.
The restaurant had a repeat violation of food held at unsafe temperatures. Milk and yogurt in the prep cooler were too warm, and cream on a shelf in the kitchen was at 65 degrees and was discarded.
An employee was preparing food while using a cell phone, and cooks were not wearing hair restraints in the kitchen. Employee drinks were on prep tables in different areas of the kitchen.
Single-use containers were used for food storage. In addition, the inspector said that food pans and kitchen equipment needed cleaning, as did floors, walls, and ceilings.
Anjappar Indian Restaurant, 3455 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee, will be re-inspected.
