An inviting greenspace for everyone to enjoy

“It was considered a jewel when we opened it and it still is considered the jewel for our park system. It gets a ton of use from the variety of folks seen down there,” Kraun said.

The playground covers 9,000 square feet with a synthetic turf base. It features child and toddler swings; 2- to 5-year-old and 5- to 12-year-old playground sets with slides, crawl tubes, ground elements; a large spider climber and toddler-oriented spring toys.

During the warmer season, paddleboards, kayaks and canoe rentals are available.

The green space is clean and well kept. On a recent Thursday, there were young families in the playground area, couples walking their dogs and a few taking advantage of the swings. A small group in the pavilion was having a meeting.

“Unless it is pouring down rain, it is always in use,” said the director. “It has always been about a sense of community and a quality place for our residents and tourists.”

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com