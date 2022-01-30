Spring gardening lecture series

Composting at Home (Virtual). 2-4 p.m. Feb. 6. North Fulton Master Gardener George Scesney will share his years of experience in this activity. This workshop kicks off the series of six horticulture education classes sponsored by The North Fulton Master Gardeners in collaboration with the Fulton County UGA Extension.

Specific classes or the series can be chosen. The classes are free and will be available through live Zoom webinars and Facebook Live. The classes will also be available for later viewing at https://www.youtube.com/northfultonmastergardeners.