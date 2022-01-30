Hamburger icon
Spring gardening lecture series

Alpharetta
By Kathryn Kickliter, Atlanta Journal Constitution
1 hour ago

Composting at Home (Virtual). 2-4 p.m. Feb. 6. North Fulton Master Gardener George Scesney will share his years of experience in this activity. This workshop kicks off the series of six horticulture education classes sponsored by The North Fulton Master Gardeners in collaboration with the Fulton County UGA Extension.

Specific classes or the series can be chosen. The classes are free and will be available through live Zoom webinars and Facebook Live. The classes will also be available for later viewing at https://www.youtube.com/northfultonmastergardeners.

Please register in advance at http://bit.ly/Spring2022NFMG-GardeningLectureSeries to assure your place.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the webinar. If you cannot attend the live webinar, you can register anyway so you will receive a recorded link to the class.

More details at https://www.nfmg.net/communityclasses.htm .

