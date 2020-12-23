Alpharetta spending $185K on new police vehicles

The Alpharetta City Council has approved spending $185,704 to buy and equip four Ford F-150 XL four-wheel-drive pickup trucks as replacement vehicles for the Department of Public Safety.
Wade Ford Inc. submitted the lowest of four bids, $135,704, to provide the vehicles, staff said in a report to the council. The city will spend $50,000 equipping them with necessary emergency equipment.
The trucks, all 2021 model year vehicles, were chosen to replace three sedans and a pickup due to changing needs of training and Community Services personnel, to transport equipment and bicycles and tow trailers; and to operational needs of the Criminal Investigation Division, staff said.
Alpharetta’s capital budget for the 2021 fiscal year has Public Safety buying and outfitting eight vehicles and two motorcycles at a cost not to exceed $465,000.