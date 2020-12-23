Alpharetta spending $185K on new police vehicles

Wade Ford Inc. submitted the lowest of four bids, $135,704, to provide the vehicles, staff said in a report to the council. The city will spend $50,000 equipping them with necessary emergency equipment.

The trucks, all 2021 model year vehicles, were chosen to replace three sedans and a pickup due to changing needs of training and Community Services personnel, to transport equipment and bicycles and tow trailers; and to operational needs of the Criminal Investigation Division, staff said.