Alpharetta road to close for bridge installation

The closure is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a city announcement. Crews will be setting up and using a crane in the road to offload the prefabricated bridge and set it in place.

Closures will be set up on both sides of the creek, at Shiraz Lane and Waters Ridge Drive, allowing local traffic only to and from homes in the area. Motorists are advised to use Kimball Bridge, Buice and Jones Bridge roads as a detour. Information: https://bit.ly/33ymWP5