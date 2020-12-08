Alpharetta renews youth sports compact with Johns Creek

The memorandum of understanding “allows for residents of both cities to register for the program that is closest to their home or the most convenient location to play the three listed sports,” Alpharetta staff said in a report to the council. “The original MOU was signed in 2016 and has been renewed each year since.”

Johns Creek has become the main provider of youth lacrosse, and Alpharetta, the main provider for youth softball, staff said. Both the Alpharetta Youth Baseball Association and Alpharetta Youth Softball Association support continuing the existing program.