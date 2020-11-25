Alpharetta asks residents to help restock food pantry

From Friday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 18, donations will be taken during business hours at the Arts Center, 238 Canton St.; City Hall, 2 Park Plaza; Community Center, 175 Roswell St.; Avalon Concierge/Valet Parking, 400 Avalon Boulevard; Alpharetta First Baptist Church, 44 Academy St.; St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Webb Bridge Road; and Wills Park Recreation Center, 11925 Wills Road.

Outdoor donation trees will accept food 24 hours a day at City Hall; Town Green at Alpharetta City Center, 2001 Commerce St.; Kale Me Crazy, 50 Canton St.; and Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, 10 Roswell St.