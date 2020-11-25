Alpharetta asks residents to help restock food pantry

The Alpharetta Holiday Food Drive invites residents to drop off non-perishables at donation centers around the city to help re-stock the shelves of the North Fulton Community Charities food pantry.
From Friday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 18, donations will be taken during business hours at the Arts Center, 238 Canton St.; City Hall, 2 Park Plaza; Community Center, 175 Roswell St.; Avalon Concierge/Valet Parking, 400 Avalon Boulevard; Alpharetta First Baptist Church, 44 Academy St.; St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Webb Bridge Road; and Wills Park Recreation Center, 11925 Wills Road.
Outdoor donation trees will accept food 24 hours a day at City Hall; Town Green at Alpharetta City Center, 2001 Commerce St.; Kale Me Crazy, 50 Canton St.; and Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, 10 Roswell St.
NFCC’s pantry serves more than 125 families a day. It is open to the public six days a week, year-round. Information: https://bit.ly/2IMysPi