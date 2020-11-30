Alpharetta admonishes residents about golf carts

Alpharetta has a friendly reminder for residents: The use of golf carts and similar vehicles on public streets and sidewalks in the city is not permitted, creates safety hazards and in fact is a violation of the law.
The city posted the admonition to its Facebook page after receiving complaints and inquiries about the devices, officials said.
There are two exceptions: Golf carts on private streets, if the property owner permits them; and Low Speed Vehicles (four-wheeled electric vehicles with a top speed of 20 to 25 mph) on public streets, if equipped with head lamps, turn signals, tail lamps, stop lamps, mirrors, seat belts and other safety gear.
“LSVs are issued license plates and may, by Georgia law, be operated on any public road with speed limits of 35 mph or less, subject to the same traffic/operation laws as an automobile,” Alpharetta said.
Information: https://bit.ly/3prkaE2