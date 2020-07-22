Alpharetta accepts $8.9M share of McGinnis Ferry widening

The two cities each are obligated for $8.9 million – up from $5.9 million previously agreed upon – and Forsyth County, $23.9 million, according to an Alpharetta staff report to the council. The Georgia Department of Transportation has agreed to contribute $19.8 million, for a total project cost of $61.5 million.

Alpharetta can now begin acquiring right-of-way for its portion of the project, a task to be completed by March, 2022, staff said. Forsyth, in turn, will obtain the necessary appraisals and title research for the city.