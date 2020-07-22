Alpharetta accepts $8.9M share of McGinnis Ferry widening

The Alpharetta City Council has approved an intergovernmental agreement to share with Johns Creek and Forsyth County the costs of widening McGinnis Ferry Road.
The two cities each are obligated for $8.9 million – up from $5.9 million previously agreed upon – and Forsyth County, $23.9 million, according to an Alpharetta staff report to the council. The Georgia Department of Transportation has agreed to contribute $19.8 million, for a total project cost of $61.5 million.
Alpharetta can now begin acquiring right-of-way for its portion of the project, a task to be completed by March, 2022, staff said. Forsyth, in turn, will obtain the necessary appraisals and title research for the city.
Project plans call for widening McGinnis Ferry from two lanes to four from Sargent to Union Hill roads. Alpharetta’s portion extends from the eastern end of the Big Creek bridge west to Ronald Reagan Boulevard.