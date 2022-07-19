ajc logo
A-rating slips at Airport Cafe

By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
58 minutes ago

Airport Café in Clayton County lost its A-rating during a routine health inspection.

The person in charge could not demonstrate basic food safety knowledge, and the facility had no documentation on employee training or written procedures for emergencies.

Among code violations, an employee was cutting bread without wearing gloves, and food temperatures and food separation were flagged.

For example, a raw chicken breast was next to margarine and cheese, and raw eggs were next to vegetables in a cooler.

Several foods in coolers, on the counter and in ice baths were not at safe temperatures. Some items on the steam table were reheated for safety.

Meatloaf and enchiladas, prepared more than 24 hours, were not date-marked.

A mold-like substance was on soda nozzles and inside a panel of the ice machine. The facility also needs cleaning, including the walls and ceiling, the inspector said.

Airport Café, 4710 Clark Howell Highway, Atlanta, scored 53/U, down from its previous score of 96/A in September.

UPDATED: Georgia congressman fights subpoena from Fulton grand jury
