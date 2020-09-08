8th annual Atlanta Bike Challenge open for registration

“Biking is a healthier alternative to driving,” says Roz Tucker, GCO’s managing director. “Many people have had their normal schedules, including exercising, disrupted and Biketober is a great opportunity to get back into a fitness routine. In addition to being part of a more active and healthier lifestyle, cycling has been shown to help counter stress and ease anxiety,” she adds.

More than 200 Atlanta-area companies will register multiple teams of up to eight people, encouraging their employees to bike in their neighborhoods and around town. Cyclists can also register as social teams with friends and family, or as individuals. Pre-registration opened September 1, 2020. People who register before October 1 will be entered into a drawing to win a $1,000 gift card from REI. Other prizes include bike gear and restaurant gift cards. Registrants can ride anywhere, anytime over the course of the month – their ride just needs to be 10 minutes or more. Once they complete a ride, they log their miles for prizes and bragging rights. Top cyclists will be entered into a drawing to win an Edison electric bike, valued at more than $2,000.