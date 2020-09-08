8th annual Atlanta Bike Challenge open for registration

Thousands of Atlanta-area residents will take to the roads this October for the region’s 8th annual Atlanta Bike Challenge, Biketober. Pre-registration has begun for the bike challenge, presented by Georgia Commute Options (GCO). Biketober will take place during the entire month of October and encourages riders from across the metro Atlanta region to ditch their four wheels for two, according to a press release.
“Biking is a healthier alternative to driving,” says Roz Tucker, GCO’s managing director. “Many people have had their normal schedules, including exercising, disrupted and Biketober is a great opportunity to get back into a fitness routine. In addition to being part of a more active and healthier lifestyle, cycling has been shown to help counter stress and ease anxiety,” she adds.
More than 200 Atlanta-area companies will register multiple teams of up to eight people, encouraging their employees to bike in their neighborhoods and around town. Cyclists can also register as social teams with friends and family, or as individuals. Pre-registration opened September 1, 2020. People who register before October 1 will be entered into a drawing to win a $1,000 gift card from REI. Other prizes include bike gear and restaurant gift cards. Registrants can ride anywhere, anytime over the course of the month – their ride just needs to be 10 minutes or more. Once they complete a ride, they log their miles for prizes and bragging rights. Top cyclists will be entered into a drawing to win an Edison electric bike, valued at more than $2,000.
“Biketober is a fun challenge for the whole family, and it offers a number of benefits to the region,” says Jill Goldberg, GCO’s marketing director. “From exercise and promoting family time to reducing pollution and congestion from cars, this is a healthy competition for everyone, all while earning amazing prizes.”
The annual Atlanta Bike Challenge is presented by Georgia Commute Options and powered by Love to Ride. Partner organizations include the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, the American Heart Association, and AARP Georgia.
Information: www.atlbikechallenge.com.