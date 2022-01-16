Wintry mix was certainly what metro area faced

“Wintry mix” was the all-encompassing description of the day. Even the Georgia DOT interstate signs displayed that term to urge drivers to be careful.
Sunday’s “mix” was a brew that had high winds, temperatures dancing above and below freezing, a swirling weather front and a sliding scale of rain, sleet and snow. Mix that with an enormous geographical area and you’ll have some wintry variety.
Residents could face post-storm problems Monday morning. As evening approached Sunday, temperatures were dropping below freezing, causing highways and roads to freeze and wrecks to become more common.
Read more of our storm recap by clicking or tapping here: Winter storm hits metro Atlanta, North Georgia
Credit: Branden Camp
