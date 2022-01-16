Thousands without power as winter storm moves through state

“That howling wind that I know kept a lot of you up last night brought down a lot of trees and took down a lot of power,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

While the winds are easing up for now, just over 91,000 homes are without power across Georgia as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Georgia Power and the Georgia Electric Cooperative. That number is fluctuating throughout the day.