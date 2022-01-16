Hamburger icon
Thousands without power as winter storm moves through state

Live Updates Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Tens of thousands of Georgians are without power as a wintry mix sweeps through metro Atlanta and snow covers parts of North Georgia Sunday morning.

“That howling wind that I know kept a lot of you up last night brought down a lot of trees and took down a lot of power,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

While the winds are easing up for now, just over 91,000 homes are without power across Georgia as of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Georgia Power and the Georgia Electric Cooperative. That number is fluctuating throughout the day.

Power companies are working to quickly restore power to customers.

The majority of outages are concentrated in the metro Atlanta area and North Georgia.

Winds are expected to pick back up as the storm moves out later in the day, Monahan said. Gusts are not expected to be as strong as they were overnight, but gusts of 30 to 35 mph can be expected.

