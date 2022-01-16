Hamburger icon
PHOTOS: The scene in metro Atlanta

Live Updates Weather
25 minutes ago

The wintry mix and snow are indeed falling across portions of metro Atlanta. Here are some photos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visuals team. And you can check out even more in this digital gallery: PHOTOS: Winter storm hits metro Atlanta, North Georgia

Snow falls on at Alexander Park Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Lawranceville. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub Shin@ajc.com

Drivers navigate Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville as snow falls Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning motorists to stay off the roads. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub Shin@ajc.com

A woman uses her phone as she walks during light snow on 10th Street in Piedmont Park on Sunday, January 16, 2022 Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

States authorities advise everyone to stay out the roads as snow falls in parts of metro Atlanta on Sunday. January 16, 2022 Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

