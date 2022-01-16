Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

PHOTOS: Some face delays, some see fun

Live Updates Weather
44 minutes ago

The winter storm has affected roadways and air traffic in metro Atlanta. For folks going no farther than their yards or nearby park, the snow and wintry mix likely were a bit more enjoyable. Here are some photos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visuals team.

And you can check out even more in this digital gallery: PHOTOS: Winter storm hits metro Atlanta, North Georgia

caption arrowCaption
January 16, 2022 Lawrenceville - Maddy Nobles (left), 11, and other kids in neighborhood have a snowball fight as the snow falls in Lawrenceville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

January 16, 2022 Lawrenceville - Maddy Nobles (left), 11, and other kids in neighborhood have a snowball fight as the snow falls in Lawrenceville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
January 16, 2022 Lawrenceville - Maddy Nobles (left), 11, and other kids in neighborhood have a snowball fight as the snow falls in Lawrenceville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
January 16, 2022 Snellville - Snow falls on houses in Snellville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

January 16, 2022 Snellville - Snow falls on houses in Snellville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
January 16, 2022 Snellville - Snow falls on houses in Snellville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

caption arrowCaption
Travelers are seen moving through Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on January 16, 2022. as a winter storm impacts travel. (Photo: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Travelers are seen moving through Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on January 16, 2022. as a winter storm impacts travel. (Photo: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
caption arrowCaption
Travelers are seen moving through Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia on January 16, 2022. as a winter storm impacts travel. (Photo: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
North Druid Hills Road is closed from a fallen tree and down powerlines Sunday, January 16, 2020 STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

North Druid Hills Road is closed from a fallen tree and down powerlines Sunday, January 16, 2020 STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
caption arrowCaption
North Druid Hills Road is closed from a fallen tree and down powerlines Sunday, January 16, 2020 STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

caption arrowCaption
A person plays with his dog during light snow over Piedmont Park onover Piedmont Park on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The Georgia Department of Transportation advise motorists to stay off the roads as snow falls in parts of metro Atlanta Sunday morning. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A person plays with his dog during light snow over Piedmont Park onover Piedmont Park on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The Georgia Department of Transportation advise motorists to stay off the roads as snow falls in parts of metro Atlanta Sunday morning. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
caption arrowCaption
A person plays with his dog during light snow over Piedmont Park onover Piedmont Park on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The Georgia Department of Transportation advise motorists to stay off the roads as snow falls in parts of metro Atlanta Sunday morning. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

caption arrowCaption
January 16, 2022 Lawrenceville - Isabel Goicochea, 7, reacts as she gets hit by a snowball in Lawrenceville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

January 16, 2022 Lawrenceville - Isabel Goicochea, 7, reacts as she gets hit by a snowball in Lawrenceville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
January 16, 2022 Lawrenceville - Isabel Goicochea, 7, reacts as she gets hit by a snowball in Lawrenceville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Editors' Picks
The Latest
More snow today, plus potential for snow Friday
31m ago
Georgia DOT: Roads will get worse
1h ago
Pocket of cold air moving into Georgia as snow begins to stick in metro Atlanta
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top