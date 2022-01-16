PHOTOS: Some face delays, some see fun

The winter storm has affected roadways and air traffic in metro Atlanta. For folks going no farther than their yards or nearby park, the snow and wintry mix likely were a bit more enjoyable. Here are some photos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution visuals team.
And you can check out even more in this digital gallery: PHOTOS: Winter storm hits metro Atlanta, North Georgia
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Editors' Picks