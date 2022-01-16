PHOTOS: Some face delays, some see fun

January 16, 2022 Lawrenceville - Maddy Nobles (left), 11, and other kids in neighborhood have a snowball fight as the snow falls in Lawrenceville on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Snowfall continues to move south of I-285 and south Fulton and Coweta counties could see up to 2 inches of snow by Sunday evening. Major impacts near Lake Lanier and into the North Georgia mountains are being felt and certain spots could see up to 10 inches of snow. As of around noon, snow is moving through Troup and Coweta counties, as Fayette and Clayton counties still patiently wait for some flurries amidst the rain and some wintry mix. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC