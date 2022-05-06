Man injured after tree falls in downtown Atlanta

A man was injured Friday afternoon after a tree limb fell and hit him just a block from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta’s downtown, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Officers responded to an area along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Central Avenue about 3:30 p.m. regarding a tree impeding traffic flow. Authorities did not give the extent of the man’s injuries, but said that it does not appear to be fatal.
The man’s friend, Thomas Leckie, told Channel 2 that the two were sitting and chatting when winds began picking up. After the 56-year-old man got up to stretch his legs, they heard a loud, thunder-like crack and tried to protect themselves.
“I balled up. He balled up. But then he ran this way towards the street as the tree was falling,” Leckie said.
Grady paramedics treated the man at the scene, police told Channel 2. The news station reported that he was transported to a hospital conscious and alert.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News