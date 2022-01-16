Georgia DOT: Watch for black ice

The Georgia Department of Transportation warned motorists to watch for black ice overnight as temperatures fall and wet roads freeze.
Black ice is a thin, often invisible sheet of ice that forms on roads, especially bridges, overpasses and low-lying areas. Roads are plenty wet as light snow continues to fall in parts of the region, and black ice could be a problem in any of the 91 north Georgia counties affected by the winter storm.
GDOT also reported downed trees at various locations across the region.
Crews continue to treat roads and will work through the night.
“Anything that is still wet that is now plowable has the potential to turn into black ice,” said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale.
GDOT is warning motorists to stay off the roads if they can. But if they must travel and they encounter black ice, they can all 511 to report the location. Dale said motorists should wait until they’re not driving and in a safe location to call.
“We certainly want our crews to find that black ice, not a motorist that happens to be out and about,” she said.