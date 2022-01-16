DOT urges motorists to stay off roadways

The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning motorists to stay off the roads as snow falls in parts of metro Atlanta Sunday morning.
GDOT urges motorists to avoid non-essential travel as crews continuee to treat and clear roads across north Georgia. Since Friday, they have spread 1.5 million gallons of brine and expect to add another 80,000 gallons today. Crews also have spread 2,600 tons of salt.
GDOT reported isolated patches of ice and snow on highways, as well as downed trees and power lines. Power outages also are beginning to affect traffic signals in some areas. GDOT urged motorists who treat intersections with malfunctioning traffic signals as four-way stops.
“If motorists must travel and encounter a traffic signal outage, a downed tree or other debris in the road, they should stay in their vehicle and call 511,” the agency said in a statement issued Sunday morning. “Never try to remove debris from the roadway due to the possibility of downed power lines entangled in the debris, which could be deadly.”
Other driving tips from GDOT:
- Know your current location, including the interstate number and direction from where you are calling or reporting the incident.
- Look for a mile marker or an exit sign around you, or some physical landmark to help better establish your location so 511 Operators can more quickly confirm where you are at.
- Be ready to describe your vehicle or the vehicle(s) involved in the incident including the make, model and color.
- Be prepared to describe what lane(s) are affected.
- Let the operator know if there are any potential injuries or persons involved.
- When calling 511, motorists can say, “report an incident” to be redirected to a live operator based out of the Transportation Management Center in Atlanta.