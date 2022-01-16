DOT urges motorists to stay off roadways

- Know your current location, including the interstate number and direction from where you are calling or reporting the incident.

- Look for a mile marker or an exit sign around you, or some physical landmark to help better establish your location so 511 Operators can more quickly confirm where you are at.

- Be ready to describe your vehicle or the vehicle(s) involved in the incident including the make, model and color.

- Be prepared to describe what lane(s) are affected.

- Let the operator know if there are any potential injuries or persons involved.

- When calling 511, motorists can say, “report an incident” to be redirected to a live operator based out of the Transportation Management Center in Atlanta.