ajc logo
X

Test: No. 1 Georgia not part of playoff rankings shakeup

Georgia placekicker Jack Podlesny (96) prepares to attempt a 53-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 1, 2020. Podlesny made it, with room to spare and the Bulldogs went on to win 24-21. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)
Caption
Georgia placekicker Jack Podlesny (96) prepares to attempt a 53-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 1, 2020. Podlesny made it, with room to spare and the Bulldogs went on to win 24-21. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

Credit: Tony Walsh

Credit: Tony Walsh

Live Updates Sports
1 hour ago
Ohio State jumps Alabama and Cincinnati moves into top 4

ATHENS – The latest College Football Playoff rankings show made for fascinating television Tuesday night with lots of movement at the top. But none of the drama involved Georgia, which remained No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.

But that’s not why Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart didn’t watch. Even though his team is intimately involved in the proceedings and will be profoundly affected by the outcome of these very rankings, Smart said he doesn’t need to know who’s in or out or what needs to happen Saturday to set the four-team field for the playoffs.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Test: Road to the College Football Playoff: Rivalry games loom large
1h ago
Georgia Bulldogs move up to No. 2 in both polls
1h ago
Test - Georgia Bulldogs beaming about seniors like Christopher Smith
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top