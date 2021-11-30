Test: No. 1 Georgia not part of playoff rankings shakeup

ATHENS – The latest College Football Playoff rankings show made for fascinating television Tuesday night with lots of movement at the top. But none of the drama involved Georgia, which remained No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.
But that’s not why Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart didn’t watch. Even though his team is intimately involved in the proceedings and will be profoundly affected by the outcome of these very rankings, Smart said he doesn’t need to know who’s in or out or what needs to happen Saturday to set the four-team field for the playoffs.
