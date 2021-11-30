Test: Five things to know as No. 1 Georgia seeks perfection

There wasn’t a lot of discussion in the Bulldogs’ camp this week about throwing out the records or “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” or Tech-Georgia being one of the South’s oldest rivalries. At 114 games, the Bulldogs have played only Auburn more (125 times) since they started playing football in 1892. And the schools can’t even agree on the number of times played. Georgia does not count the two losses that occurred during World War II.