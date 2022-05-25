Warnock campaign previews strategy against Walker

It’s official. Republican Herschel Walker will face Democrat Raphael Warnock in November’s U.S. Senate race.
On Tuesday night, the incumbent’s campaign previewed its strategy against Walker.
“Walker is not who he says he is,” said a memo from Warnock campaign manager Quentin Fulks. It listed multiple instances where Walker had inflated or falsified his record.
The memo also claimed that Walker had “proven he’s not up for the job.”
Expect the gloves to come off fast in the race, which could determine control of the U.S. Senate.
