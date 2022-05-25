BreakingNews
Rematch: Kemp’s GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams
ajc logo
X

Warnock campaign previews strategy against Walker

Live Updates Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

It’s official. Republican Herschel Walker will face Democrat Raphael Warnock in November’s U.S. Senate race.

On Tuesday night, the incumbent’s campaign previewed its strategy against Walker.

“Walker is not who he says he is,” said a memo from Warnock campaign manager Quentin Fulks. It listed multiple instances where Walker had inflated or falsified his record.

The memo also claimed that Walker had “proven he’s not up for the job.”

Expect the gloves to come off fast in the race, which could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Marjorie Taylor Greene says primary victory is a warning to Republicans
10m ago
‘The hard core Trumpsters will not vote for Kemp’
28m ago
Perdue concedes, setting up Kemp-Abrams rematch
47m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top