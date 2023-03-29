Senate passes bill to expand need-based aid for Georgia college students

As the law currently stands, students are eligible for funding upon completing 80% of their credits. The revision allows students to qualify for help after finishing just 70% of their credit requirements for a four-year program or 45% of their credits for a two-year program.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, told the Senate’s higher education committee last week that the program is “a good investment” in students who “have gotten to this point through hard work.”

The House passed the bill on Crossover Day, but the Senate added an amendment that allows a program with the Technical College System of Georgia to provide free tuition for military veterans who are training for a commercial driver’s license.