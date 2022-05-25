ajc logo
X

Raffensperger wins GOP race for secretary of state, defeats Hice

Live Updates Politics
1 hour ago
caption arrowCaption
Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks with supporters during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks with supporters during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

caption arrowCaption
Incumbent Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger talks with supporters during an election night party Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at a small restaurant in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated U.S. Rep. Jody Hice in a Republican primary Tuesday, avoiding a runoff and clinching victory despite opposition by former President Donald Trump.

Raffensperger overcame Trump’s endorsement of Hice, who had said he doesn’t believe the results of the presidential election and objected to counting Georgia’s electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden.

Raffensperger drew Trump’s ire when he refused the president’s demand to “find” enough votes to change the results of the presidential election.

It’s unclear who Raffensperger will face in the general election because the Democratic primary appeared to be heading toward a runoff in four weeks.

Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen will face former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler in the June 21 runoff, according to partial results.

Read more here.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jones, Collins advance to runoff in GOP primary in Georgia’s 10th District
1h ago
GOP primary in 6th Congressional District headed to runoff
1h ago
Cobb voters appear to reject cityhood efforts
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top