Raffensperger wins GOP race for secretary of state, defeats Hice

Credit: Ben Gray
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated U.S. Rep. Jody Hice in a Republican primary Tuesday, avoiding a runoff and clinching victory despite opposition by former President Donald Trump.
Raffensperger overcame Trump’s endorsement of Hice, who had said he doesn’t believe the results of the presidential election and objected to counting Georgia’s electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden.
Raffensperger drew Trump’s ire when he refused the president’s demand to “find” enough votes to change the results of the presidential election.
It’s unclear who Raffensperger will face in the general election because the Democratic primary appeared to be heading toward a runoff in four weeks.
Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen will face former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler in the June 21 runoff, according to partial results.