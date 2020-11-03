Nov. 3-4, 2020, Election night

Credit: Special
- Republican President Donald Trump holds early leads in key swing states including Georgia, but his lead evaporates in the hours and days to come. Political observers expected the late surge of votes for Democrat Joe Biden because polls had shown his supporters were more likely to rely on absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic and because the party’s strength is in metro areas where counts often take longer. But former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a former Georgia Republican, tells Fox News that Democrats were stealing the election in cities such as Atlanta.
- In his election night speech, Biden says he is “feeling good” about the results. “We’re going to have to be patient, until the hard work of tallying votes is finished,” he says. “And it ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”
- At about 2:30 a.m., Trump declares victory but claims Democrats are trying to steal the election. The claim was months in the making. By one count, Trump expressed concern about voting fraud and absentee ballots more than 150 times between April and Election Day 2020.