8/30/18 - Grovetown - Eric Coomer from Dominion Voting demonstrates his company's touch screen tablet that includes a paper audit trail. Voting machine companies demonstrated their products Thursday at the second meeting of Secretary of State Brian Kemp's Secure, Accessible & Fair Elections Commission, which is evaluating whether to switch from electronic voting machines to ones that offer paper ballots for verification and auditing. Vendors present included Clear Ballot, Unisyn Voting Solutions, Smartmatic, Election Systems & Software, Hart InterCivic, and Dominion Voting. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: BOB ANDRES / AJC