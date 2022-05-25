Jones, Collins advance to runoff in GOP primary in Georgia’s 10th District

The race for the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, an open seat, is down to two candidates.
Trucking company owner Mike Collins and Vernon Jones, a one-time Democratic state representative who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. will face each other in the June runoff.
Jones was initially running for governor, but he agreed to switch to the 10th District race at the urging of Trump and received his blessing as a result. Jones has since moved from metro Atlanta and into the district.
Collins is a business owner with deep ties to the area who narrowly lost to the outgoing incumbent, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, in 2014.
