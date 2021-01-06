Credit: The Washington Post
- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sends a 10-page letter to Congress debunking various fraud allegations.
- State Sen. William Ligon waits by the phone in a Washington hotel, prepared to help members of Congress who were trying to justify invalidating Georgia’s electors. Trump’s team had asked him to be available to answer questions about fraud allegations in Georgia. Ligon would have told elected officials he doubted Georgia’s election results that showed Biden won by 12,000 votes. The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol derails Ligon’s plans.
- During the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, members of Congress flee the violence but later return to certify the election. Six of Georgia’s eight Republican House members – Rick Allen, Buddy Carter, Andrew Clyde, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jody Hice and Barry Loudermilk – vote to invalidate election results in other states, even after the violent assault. The move is rejected by a bipartisan group that includes Georgia Republican U.S. Reps. Drew Ferguson and Austin Scott. Four Republicans – Allen, Carter, Greene and Hice – support invalidating Georgia’s election results. The move goes nowhere after U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler – who had planned to vote to invalidate Georgia’s election results – changes her mind after the insurrection.
- Hice faces widespread criticism for posting on social media about the rally before the riot that “this is our 1776 moment.” He later tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was not encouraging violence.