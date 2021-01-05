Hamburger icon
Jan. 5

Jan 5, 2021
Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff (R) and Raphael Warnock (L) of Georgia wave to supporters during a rally on November 15, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. Ossoff and Warnock face incumbent U.S. Sens. David Purdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) respectively in a runoff election January 5, 2021. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images/TNS)

  • Vice President Mike Pence meets with Trump at the Oval Office, according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book, “Peril.” Pence again says he does not have the authority to do anything other than count the electoral votes the next day. Meanwhile, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others meet at the Willard Hotel in Washington, calling Republicans in Congress to persuade them to support the president the next day.
  • Georgia state Sen. Burt Jones flies to Washington to have dinner with Pence. He planned to deliver the Jan. 2 letter from state legislators asking Pence to delay the Electoral College count. But Jones later says he didn’t deliver the letter.
July 13, 2021 Rome - State Senator Burt Jones speaks as State Senator Brandon Beach looks during Ò2020 Election Integrity TownhallÓ meeting at The Lewis Loft in Rome on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

