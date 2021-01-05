- Runoff election day for two U.S. Senate seats from Georgia. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeat the Republican incumbents.
Credit: TNS
- Vice President Mike Pence meets with Trump at the Oval Office, according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s book, “Peril.” Pence again says he does not have the authority to do anything other than count the electoral votes the next day. Meanwhile, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others meet at the Willard Hotel in Washington, calling Republicans in Congress to persuade them to support the president the next day.
- Georgia state Sen. Burt Jones flies to Washington to have dinner with Pence. He planned to deliver the Jan. 2 letter from state legislators asking Pence to delay the Electoral College count. But Jones later says he didn’t deliver the letter.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC