It’s McBath over Bourdeaux in incumbent matchup in Georgia’s 7th

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) and Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) speaks with AJC reporter Tia Mitchell after an event marking the one year anniversary of the Atlanta Spa Shooting on March 16th, 2022 in Washington, DC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath cruised to victory in a three-way Democratic primary in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District that also included fellow incumbent U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux.

Although the race has been called, McBath has yet to deliver her victory speech. But her team says her remarks were completely revamped after today’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

McBath rose to prominence as a gun control activist after her teenage son was murdered in what was later known as the “loud music shooting.” She decided to run for Congress after a high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Read more here.

