Incumbent U.S. Rep. David Scott declared winner in 13th District primary

U.S. Rep. David Scott has won his Democratic primary outright and is likely to win an 11th term in office.
Former South Fulton City Councilman Mark Baker and former state Sen. Vincent Fort campaigned on a message of bringing better service with a more liberal agenda. But voters decided to stick with the veteran lawmaker in Scott, who is the first Black House member to chair the powerful Agriculture Committee and is known for hosting wildly popular health and jobs fairs in the district.
A third candidate, Shastity Driscoll, never launched much of a campaign.
