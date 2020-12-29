Credit: Ben Gray
- An audit of absentee ballot signatures found no fraud among 15,000 Cobb County ballot envelopes examined by the GBI and state election investigators, according to a report released by the secretary of state’s office. Ten ballot envelopes had mismatched or missing signatures, but investigators contacted those voters and confirmed they had submitted the ballots.
- A White House official emails a draft lawsuit to top U.S. Justice Department officials, saying, “The president asked me to send the attached draft document for your review.” The lawsuit, included in a U.S. Senate investigation report, asks the U.S. Supreme Court to declare that Georgia and five other states administered the 2020 presidential election illegally, to declare the states’ Electoral College votes invalid and to authorize the states to conduct special elections to appoint new electors. Agency officials tell Trump that the Justice Department cannot file a lawsuit for the benefit of a political candidate or contest the outcome of an election.