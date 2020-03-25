You’ll wish you’d had these kitchens during self-isolation

There are no rules when you go this route. Appliances come in many colors now, or you can incorporate color into cabinets or window treatments.

Double islands

If space is no issue, double up on your kitchen islands. Connect them with a countertop or bar, and you have an added workspace.

Don’t get a handle on it

Cabinets and drawers with no handles are possible thanks to technology that lets you just push them open or closed. You can also opt for recessed handles that still give your kitchen a sleek, modern look.

Gold standard

Why settle for standard silver when you can have a gold sink?

"Sinks have moved up on the scale of importance in kitchen design," Joan Fraser, product development and training manager for Smeg, told Gardens & Homes. 'Models are introduced to meet customers' demands for a sink which, in addition to being purely functional, also makes a definitive style statement.'

