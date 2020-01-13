Why you shouldn’t store these 5 things in your bathroom

Not all of these should be stored in the same room — where you take hot showers, however. Here are five items you need to remove from your bathroom and keep elsewhere, according to some medical and beauty experts.

Medication

The medicine cabinet has traditionally been in the bathroom. Who hasn't snooped in a friend's medicine cabinet while washing their hands? But changes in humidity and heat can make your meds less effective or even expire sooner, according to MedlinePlus.