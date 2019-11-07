Why many people didn’t stay with relatives even before pandemic

45% anticipate drama/arguments with family, with many citing political differences as a source of friction

20% want to avoid an uncomfortable sleeping arrangement (e.g. sleeping on the couch or the floor)

18% cited insufficient space/too many people in the home, making them feel cramped and uncomfortable

18% said sleeping at a relative’s home would keep them from being able to make love to their partner

15% don’t want to sleep over because they won’t be able to watch TV on their own

12% don’t like the food their family serves and would rather stay elsewhere to enjoy a better meal

10% said they won’t be able to stroll around in their underwear or in the nude if they spend the night with family

9% would have to share a room with a relative

5% wouldn’t be able to enjoy a drink/nightcap