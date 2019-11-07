X

Why many people didn’t stay with relatives even before pandemic

We have seven tricks to help you save money while preparing Christmas dinner Form your budget for the dinner ahead of time Seek out deals at your local grocery stores in advance Cooking quality turkey can be achieved on a budget by simplifying the ingredients used to fix the bird Skip buying the canned sauce in the store and make it at home to have a tasty dish that's affordable Have your guests pitch in and bring their own dishes to the dinner to help contribute Showcase the holiday spirit by making your

Atlanta Winter Guide | Updated 54 minutes ago
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
More than half of people surveyed didn’t want to stay overnight at family’s home, and it had nothing to do with the coronavirus

The American Automobile Association expects as many as 84.5 million Americans may travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

Most of these travelers will be headed to relatives’ homes for Christmas. If they’re like last year’s travelers, however, they won’t be spending the night there. A 2019 survey — taken before the coronavirus pandemic —showed 65% would stay somewhere else.

Explore5 Christmas traditions only Americans will understand

SleepZoo.com, a website that seeks to help people improve their sleep, surveyed 1,738 Americans about their holiday plans. And while 81% of respondents said they will see family during the holidays, the site said, only 55% indicated they’re actually looking forward to it.

ExploreGeorgia holiday light show ranked among world's 10 best

Here are some of the reasons respondents said they will stay at a hotel or Airbnb (answers add up to more than 100% because respondents were able to choose more than one reason):

45% anticipate drama/arguments with family, with many citing political differences as a source of friction

20% want to avoid an uncomfortable sleeping arrangement (e.g. sleeping on the couch or the floor)

18% cited insufficient space/too many people in the home, making them feel cramped and uncomfortable

18% said sleeping at a relative’s home would keep them from being able to make love to their partner

15% don’t want to sleep over because they won’t be able to watch TV on their own

12% don’t like the food their family serves and would rather stay elsewhere to enjoy a better meal

10% said they won’t be able to stroll around in their underwear or in the nude if they spend the night with family

9% would have to share a room with a relative

5% wouldn’t be able to enjoy a drink/nightcap

ExploreIdeas for giving experiences instead of things this year

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.