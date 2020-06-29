VOTING CLOSED: Who has the best ice cream in metro Atlanta?

Temperatures are rising in Georgia and what better way to cool down than with your favorite sweet treat? Whether you prefer custard, gelato or old fashioned ice cream, there's likely a local shop that hits the spot.
From Butter & Cream on the Beltline to Queen of Cream in Atlanta and Four Fat Cows in Marietta, metro Atlanta is serving up delicious ice cream throughout the area.
This week’s Best of Atlanta poll wants to know where you go to find the best ice cream.
Here are your choices for 2020:
Don't see your favorite on our list? Submit a write-in nominee by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday by emailing your pick to crystal.villarreal@ajc.com. If enough people suggest your favorite, we'll add it to our poll. The winner will be announced June 29.
