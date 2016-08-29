Flashback Fotos: Metro Atlanta malls through the years

Metro Atlanta’s malls are a significant part of its hospitality industry, which racks up billions of dollars in business.
But the health of those malls has been in flux for years, and experts said in 2014 that a third were thriving and a third were struggling.
Here's a look back at many of those malls through the years: their construction, grand openings and more.
Take a look back at the evolution of Lenox Mall, the opening of Arbor Place and the many — many — changing fashions.
Construction on Lenox Square mall, which began in 1957 before its 1959 opening. (AJC)
Lenox Square mall officials celebrate its grand opening in 1959. (Photo Credit: Hugh Stovall/ AJC 1959)
Lenox Square mall, in Buckhead, circa 1972. (AJC)
Lenox Square mall, in Buckhead, on Aug. 4, 1959. (Contributed)
Phipps Plaza (in the foreground) and Lenox Square mall, in Buckhead, in September 1968. (AJC 1968)
Teenagers playing video games at Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on June 23, 1978. (Jerome McClendon/ AJC 1978)
Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, in 1973. (AJC 1973)
Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on Feb. 7, 1997. (John Spink)
A mother and her son cross the long-awaited pedestrian bridge linking Cumberland Mall with the Cobb Galleria Centre on Jan. 9, 1998. (Andy Sharp/ AJC 1998)
Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on May 9, 2003. (Andy Sharp/ AJC 2003)
Shoppers in Cumberland Mall in Cobb County on Jan. 16, 2014. (Hyosub Shin)
North Point Mall construction in Fulton County on Feb. 5, 1993. (Kimberly Smith/ AJC 1993)
Workers on July 29, 1971, on a lunch break during the construction of Perimeter Mall, in DeKalb County, as it nears its opening. (Joe McTyre/ AJC 1971)
The opening of Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County on Oct. 13, 1999. (Andy Sharp/ AJC 1999)
Union City officials celebrate the opening of the Shannon Mall on Sept. 10, 1980. (AJC 1980)
Shoppers during the opening day ceremonies for the South DeKalb Mall (now the Gallery at South DeKalb) in 1968. (Dwight Ross Jr./ AJC 1968)
North Point Mall, in Fulton County, on Oct. 18, 1994. (Kimberly Smith/ AJC 1994)
Stonecrest Mall, in DeKalb County, on May 23, 2002. (Curtis Compton)
Cumberland Mall, in Cobb County, on Nov. 16, 2006. (Calvin Cruce/ AJC 2006)
Shoppers during the two-week grand opening period of Perimeter Mall, in DeKalb County, on Aug. 11, 1971. (Joe McTyre/ AJC 1971)
Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, on Sept. 24, 1998. (Marlene Karas/ AJC 1998)
Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, in 1996. (Philip McCollum/ AJC 1996)
Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, on Feb. 6, 2004. (Johnny Crawford/ AJC 2004)
Town Center at Cobb, in Cobb County, on Oct. 8, 1998. (Celine Bufkin/ AJC 1998)
A shopper at Town Center at Cobb, in Cobb County, on Nov. 29, 1996. (Andy Sharp/ AJC 1996)
Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, before its opening on Aug. 4, 1976. (AJC 1976)
Shoppers at Southlake Mall, in Clayton County, on Dec. 20, 1981. (W.A. Bridges Jr./ AJC 1981)
Gwinnett Place Mall, in Gwinnett County, in the 1980s. (AJC 1980s)
A mother and daughter shopping at Greenbriar Mall, in Fulton County, on May 12, 2012. (Bita Honarvar)
Shoppers during the grand opening of Arbor Place Mall, in Douglas County, on Oct. 13, 1999. (Andy Sharp/ AJC 1999)
The unveiling of Perimeter Mall’s 30-foot papier-mache ice cream cone in the week after its August 1971 grand opening in DeKalb County. (Contributed by Mahan Photography)