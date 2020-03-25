Sandy Springs restaurants offering takeout or delivery amid coronavirus

5920 Roswell Road A120, Sandy Springs. (678) 560-1500. battleandbrew.com.

Breadwinner Cafe & Bakery is offering curbside pickup, delivery via UberEats and takeout with a preorder dinner menu. Guests can also order from the restaurant's regular menu.

220 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. (404) 843-0224. breadwinnercafe.com.

Brooklyn Cafe is offering meals for pickup and delivery.

220 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. (404) 843 8377. brooklyncafe.com.

Cheeseburger Bobby's has online ordering, curbside service and pickup. Delivery is offered through UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and GrubHub.

5975 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs. (404) 600-2484. cheeseburgerbobbys.com.

Cibo e Beve is offering family-style meals and catering trays for delivery. Takeout orders and retail wine sales can be obtained via curbside pickup. The Italian restaurant is also selling gift certificates with no expiration date.

4969 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. (404) 250 8988, ciboatlanta.com.

» RELATED: Dunwoody restaurants temporarily closing, offering pickup, delivery

Egg Harbor Cafe provides contact-free curbside pickup and DoorDash delivery. Online ordering is also available. For a limited time, a free kids meal is offered with the purchase of an adult meal when ordering online using the code KIDZ.

5920 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs. (404) 389-9915. eggharborcafe.com.

Flying Biscuit is offering delivery via Grubhub and UberEats, both of which have suspended delivery fees. Store hours have been temporarily adjusted and pickup is available.

5975 Roswell Road Suite G-25 Atlanta. (404) 252-1182. flyingbiscuit.com.

» RELATED: List of restaurants in Roswell offering pickup, delivery amid coronavirus

Grub is open for to-go and delivery with DoorDash as well as curbside pickup.

1110 Hammond Drive No. 35, Sandy Springs. (770) 628-0669. grubkitchenandbar.com.

Huey Luey's has announced it is accepting only takeout and catering orders. It is also offering curbside pickup, which has included an LTO Curbside Pick-up Special of chicken and steak fajitas for two with a large queso for $25. Online ordering is available.

6650 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. (678) 905-7241. hueylueys.com.

Il Giallo Osteria & Bar has transitioned to takeout-only service. It has also revised its hours and is now open from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-709-2148, ilgialloatl.com.

J. Christopher's is open for takeout orders. Delivery through UberEats is also available.

227 Sandy Springs Place #A, Atlanta. (404) 531-0242. jchristophers.com.

» RELATED: Alpharetta restaurants currently closed or offering pickup, delivery

Kale Me Crazy is open for pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed through the app or other services.

4600 Roswell Road Suite B140, Sandy Springs. (404) 500-3712. https://sandysprings.kalemecrazy.net/.

La Petite Maison is offering curbside service for call-ahead orders for lunch and dinner. Food is brought out with minimal contact.

6510 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. (404) 303-6600. lapetitemaisonbistro.com.

Nam Kitchen is open for carry-out only with new hours. The Vietnamese restaurant invites guests to pick up their orders at the front door, and carry-out includes cocktails, wine bottles and sake in addition to food.

6400 Bluestone Road Suite 100 Sandy Springs. (404) 205-5510. namkitchenatl.com.

Rumi's Kitchen offers pickup and delivery of its Persian cuisine.

6112 Roswell Road, Atlanta. (404) 477-2100. rumiskitchen.com.

Tupelo Honey Cafe is offering to-go pickup and curbside takeout only. There are also new hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day. Online ordering is also available.

4600 Roswell Road Building C Ste 110, Sandy Springs. (404) 649-6334. tupelohoneycafe.com.

Willy's Mexicana Grill is offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery through DoorDash.

6309 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta. (470) 355-9596. willys.com.

For a complete list of Sandy Springs restaurants offering takeout and delivery, please visit the city’s tourist information website here.