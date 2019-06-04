What is Eid al-Fitr? Muslims around the globe celebrate end of Ramadan

To mark the end of Islam’s holy month of fasting, Muslims around the globe are celebrating a holiday called Eid al-Fitr.
Eid follows Laylat al-Qadr or “the Night of Power & Destiny” — a day observers believe God sent the Angel Gabriel to the Prophet Muhammad to reveal the Quran’s first verses. For many in the United States, Laylat al-Qadr fell on April 17, and Eid al-Fitr falls on Friday, April 21.
Credit: Kevin Frayer
Credit: Kevin Frayer
Determined by the sighting of the moon on the 29th night of Ramadan, Eid is a 3-day celebration that brings families and friends together in early morning prayers followed by picnics, feasts and fun.
Translated to “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” Eid offers Muslims a chance to thank Allah for allowing them to fulfill their obligation by fasting and seek forgiveness for any sins.
Credit: Jes Aznar
Credit: Jes Aznar
On the day of Eid, Muslims across the world don their best traditional garb and usually head to mosque for a special congregation prayer. It’s common for children to receive gifts from friends and family members.
You can wish your fellow Muslims a happy end-of-Ramadan by saying “Eid Mubarak” or “Eid Saeed,” which translate to “Have a blessed Eid” and “Happy Eid” in Arabic, respectively.
Credit: Spencer Platt
Credit: Spencer Platt
What is Ramadan?
Credit: Jes Aznar
Credit: Jes Aznar
Ramadan is known as the holy month of fasting, with Muslims abstaining from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.
Fasting during the holiday is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, along with the daily prayer, declaration of faith, charity and performing the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
The fast is intended to remind Muslims of the suffering of those less fortunate and bring believers closer to God (Allah, in Arabic).
During the month, Muslims also abstain from habits such as smoking, caffeine, sex, and gossip; this is seen as a way to both physically and spiritually purify oneself while practicing self-restraint.