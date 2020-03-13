X

Record Store Day postponed until summer

Fantasyland Records has been in its current location on Pharr Road since 2010. But owner Andy Folio opened it in 1976 in a small strip mall on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Fantasyland is among the many local shops participating in Record Store Day, which moves to June 20.
Fantasyland Records has been in its current location on Pharr Road since 2010. But owner Andy Folio opened it in 1976 in a small strip mall on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Fantasyland is among the many local shops participating in Record Store Day, which moves to June 20.

Things To Do | March 13, 2020
By Shane Harrison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Record Store Day was established to bring patrons back to independent record stores in these days of online streaming and easy home delivery of physical product. It’s the antithesis of social distancing.

But with concerns about the coronavirus growing, organizers have decided to postpone this international retail push until June 20.

Sunbrimmer Reccords in Avondale Estates. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com
Sunbrimmer Reccords in Avondale Estates. CREDIT: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

"In the interest of being good members of those local, national and worldwide communities, we've decided to move the date of Record Store Day 2020 to June 20," reads a Facebook post from the event's official site.

They note that the move from the original April 18 date is still a work in progress and local stores may not have all the answers. As plans progress, you can check with your favorite shop to find out what they’ll be doing and how this affects releases planned for the day.

ExploreFind a list of participating local shops, including many in and around metro Atlanta, at the event’s official website.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.