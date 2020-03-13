Record Store Day postponed until summer

"In the interest of being good members of those local, national and worldwide communities, we've decided to move the date of Record Store Day 2020 to June 20," reads a Facebook post from the event's official site.

They note that the move from the original April 18 date is still a work in progress and local stores may not have all the answers. As plans progress, you can check with your favorite shop to find out what they’ll be doing and how this affects releases planned for the day.