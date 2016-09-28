If you want your kids to learn about the night sky, particularly the Perseid meteor shower occurring this summer, then head on over to the Chattahoochee Nature Center.

Your family can enjoy a starry night during the day 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.

>> Click here to learn where to watch meteor showers in Georgia

Inside the nature center's planetarium is a celestial theater called Starlab, where the night sky is customized to project the stars' location for that particular day. There will be a 25-minute presentation to teach you and your kids about the Perseid meteor shower that will occur July 17 through Aug. 24.

The Starlab is designed for ages 6 and older. The planetarium is dark, so make sure your kids are prepared for the lights to go out.

Entrance into Starlab is free with general admission and free for nature center members.

If you're looking for a creative party idea for your kids, Starlab is available on weekends. Your kids and their friends can learn about constellations during 30 minutes inside the inflatable planetarium. The party package, available for ages 8-12, and includes everything from an animal presentation to party favors. The base price is $275, but can increase based on the number of attendees.

If Starlab inspires your kids to want to learn more about astronomy, then the Shooting Stars Family Night Hike is 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

During the hike, you and your family will learn about the phases of the moon, discuss tales and legends associated with moon phases, and explore one of center's trails. The evening ends with an up-close experience with one of the center's rehabilitated nocturnal animals.

The night hike is for all ages, and costs $12 for general public and $10 for nature center members. Register by Aug. 18 and save $2 per person.